APSC CCE 2023 results out: Chiranjeev Phukan, Partha Sarmah lead ACS, APS lists

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) announced the final results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 on Thursday, marking the culmination of an eight-month-long recruitment process.

Chiranjeev Phukan, a first-class B. Tech graduate from NIT Silchar, secured the top spot in the Assam Civil Service (ACS) (Jr. Grade) category, while Partha Pratim Sarmah emerged as the topper in the Assam Police Service (APS) (Jr. Grade) list.

Anisha Buragohain, a postgraduate from the London School of Economics, achieved the second position in the ACS category, and Annesha Duarah claimed the second spot in the APS list.

Out of 235 successful candidates, 45 were selected for ACS, 35 for APS, and 107 for Assam Accounts Service.

Other recommendations included 13 for Assam Finance Service, 11 for Inspecting Auditor, six for Block Development Officer (BDO), and four each for Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Inspector of Taxes, and Inspector of Labour.

Additional positions included Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Registrar, and others.

The CCE 2023 saw participation from 67,251 candidates, with the preliminary examination held in March 2024. The entire recruitment process was completed in a record time of eight months.

