APSC cash-for-job scam: Special court grants bail to 15 accused officers

Guwahati, Nov 9: Fifteen officers accused in the cash-for-job scam in the APSC against whom the court had taken cognizance of offence despite not being named in the SIT charge- sheet - appeared before the Court of Special Judge on Friday and were granted bail.

The 15 are Rituraj Doley, Nilanjan Gogoi, Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, Nandini Kakati, Dhiraj Kumar Jain, Swarup Kumar Bhattacharyya, Bikash Sarma, Chakradhar Deka, Bichitra Gopal Nath, Jagadish Brahma, Faruk Ahmed, Anal Jyoti Das, Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, Hitesh Mazumdar and Rumir Timungpi.

Five other chargesheeted officers - Priyanka Deka, Jayanta Doley, Saurav Pran Sarma, Borkiri Terang and Akashee Duwara - submitted petitions for appearing on the next date.

Two other accused officers- Pushkal Gogoi and Kalyan Kumar Das - did not appear. Ten accused officers had appeared on the previous date and had also been granted bail.

In the 14th supplementary charge-sheet filed by investigation officer Upen Kalita, 23 officers were named. The court had taken cognizance of offence against nine others after finding prima facie evidence.

There are a total of 80 accused in the case, including 60 candidates.

By-

Staff Reporter