APS Officer Sukanya Das arrested in APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Dec 4: In the latest development pertaining to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam that took place in 2013 and 2014, ADCP Sukanya Das, an APS officer, has been arrested by the police on Monday.

Previously, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police had summoned her for questioning on December 1, 2023.

With this, the total number of people arrested in the APSC cash-for-job scam stands at 4.

This comes after a total of 21 officers were suspended in the scam that took place in 2013 and 2014. Among these suspended officers, 11 belong to the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer, and three are Assistant Employment Officers.

The Assam government has constituted a SIT to probe the scam. Meanwhile, the SIT had sent a proposal to the government for the suspension of the accused officers for the sake of a fair investigation, following which all the accused had to be suspended.

The investigation has uncovered that these officers benefited from irregularities by unlawfully increasing their marks to secure recommended appointments.