"Appropriate age for motherhood is 22 to 30 years" Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 28: During an event at Guwahati Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Saturday Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the ideal age for a woman to give birth is between 22 to 30 years.

Sarma who was at an appointment letter distribution program dwelled upon state government’s tough stance against teenage pregnancies and child marriage.

During his speech he mentioned that “child birth and pregnancy need to happen at the right time and the appropriate age is between 22 to 30 years”.