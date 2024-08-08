Apollo Excelcare Hospital performs procedure on a 111-year-old patient

Guwahati: In a remarkable feat, Apollo Excelcare Hospital became the first hospital in Assam and Northeast to perform a PGR (Pulse Generator Replacement) procedure on a 111-year-old patient, thus cementing their commitment and resolve to pursue excellence in healthcare.

Bilat Bibi, a 111-year-old female from Guwahati, with known history of Permanent Pacemaker Implantation, Post PPI (VVIR) – 2014, LVEF (50-55%) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) was admitted at Apollo Excelcare Hospital, NH-37, Boragaon, Guwahati for PGR (Pulse Generator Replacement) recently. The PGR procedure was performed by the Cardiology team (Dr. Neil Bardoloi, Dr. Amitava Misra and Dr. Dhanjit Nath) of Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Boragaon, Guwahati under local anaesthsia and TPI (Temporary Pacemaker Implantation) backup - a lifesaving procedure which acts as a bridge to permanent pacemaker. The team also included the anaesthetist, cardiac nursing team and cath lab technicians.

The cardiologists stated “The case posed a major challenge, given her age we had to take adequate measures and proceed with caution as the benefits of the procedure far outweighed the risks, which included the chances of unprecedented syncope (loss of consciousness) and injuries arising out of such accidents, death due to sudden cardiac arrest etc. There were no intra and post-operative complications. She was treated conservatively and with other supportive medications.”

The patient was haemodynamically stable at the time of discharge.