APL, Deendayal Port sign MoU to set up Rs 1,200 Cr green methanol plant in Gujarat

Jorhat, Jan 30: Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) to set up a 150-tonnes-per-day green e-methanol plant at Kandla Port in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed in Dibrugarh in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The project will involve a joint capital investment of over Rs 1,200 crore by APL and DPA and is expected to generate around 3,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the agreement would enable Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited to expand its operations beyond the state. “Under this agreement, the Deendayal Port Authority will provide land at Kandla, while the investment will be jointly arranged by both organisations. A green methanol manufacturing project will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore,” he said.

Under the MoU, DPA will provide port-based infrastructure, while APL will establish the green methanol production facility within the port premises.

The Chief Minister further noted that green methanol is in high demand in the shipping sector. “While methanol in Assam is produced using natural gas, Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited will manufacture methanol using solar energy after moving to Gujarat. This project will provide employment to nearly 3,000 youths and marks a major success for Assam’s public sector enterprises,” he added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the project represents a significant step in India’s maritime decarbonisation roadmap and will support green shipping along international trade routes, including the Singapore–Rotterdam corridor.

“Across Europe, America and Asia, countries are increasingly focusing on advancing their industrial sectors through green energy,” he said.

Once commissioned, the plant is expected to position Kandla as a key green fuel hub while strengthening Assam’s role in India’s clean energy transition.