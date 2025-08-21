APHLC protests land transfers in Karbi Anglong, targets KAAC for 6th Schedule violations

Diphu, Aug 21: A massive protest was carried out by the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) on Wednesday at Diphu. The protest, led by the organization’s president, Jones Ingti Kathar, was a response to the actions of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and its Chief Executive Member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang.

The demonstration primarily focused on allegations that the current BJP-led administration is undermining the provisions outlined in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This schedule is designed to protect the rights and lands of indigenous tribal communities. The protesters claimed that the KAAC has facilitated the transfer of tribal and indigenous lands to corporate entities, raising concerns about the implications of such actions for local communities.

Starting at Birla and concluding at the office of the Karbi Anglong District Commissioner, the protest witnessed a considerable turnout. The event saw a coalition of participants, including Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who joined in solidarity with the demonstrators.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, in his address, levelled serious accusations against CEM Tuliram Ronghang. He alleged that there exists a deliberate conspiracy to appropriate tribal and indigenous lands for the benefit of corporate houses.

According to Gogoi, the current administration has neglected its electoral promise to comprehensively implement the provisions of the Sixth Schedule, which are intended to confer autonomy and safeguard the land rights of tribal communities in the Karbi Anglong region.

Gogoi claimed that a considerable amount of protected land amounting to thousands of bighas, as designated by the Sixth Schedule, has been allocated to corporate interests, which poses a serious threat to the cultural and economic heritage of the region.









