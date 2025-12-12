APDCL’s promises fall short as Nalbari village uses bamboo-pole power lines

Nalbari, Dec 12: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has been beating the drums about improving electricity supply in rural areas but the power situation remains poor in many places.

APDCL rolled out smart meters in rural areas with the stated aim of improving supply. However, residents claim that power bills have risen and that the company has overlooked basic safety concerns.

A striking example can be seen at Bargasa (Bharaltola) village in Nalbari district, where a power line is being carried along the road using bamboo poles tied together. The wires hang so low that if a truck passes, it could easily come into contact with the live line.

It is unfortunate that APDCL still supplies electricity using bamboo poles. Adding to the risk, the department has installed an 11,000-volt transformer on the roadside in a highly dangerous condition in the village.

The transformer stands extremely close to the road, posing a constant threat. Students of the nearby primary school walk past it twice daily. These conditions reflect the negligence of the officials and employees of APDCL in Nalbari district.









By

Staff Reporter