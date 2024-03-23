APDCL urges citizens to observe ‘Earth Hour’ on March 23

Guwahati, Mar 23: The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) on Friday urged the citizens of the country to observe Earth Hour on March 23, 2024, to support WWF-India.

The power distribution company urged their customers to observe the ‘Earth Hour’ by turning off the non-essential lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday evening.

Taking to their X handle, the APDCL said, “APDCL requests our esteemed consumers to observe the “EARTH HOUR” on 23rd March, 2024 Saturday by Switching Off the non-essential lights from 8:30PM to 9:30PM as a support to WWF-INDIA.”

It may be mentioned that every year in March, ‘Earth Hour’ is observed by millions of people across the globe to show that they care about the future of the planet by switching off the non-essential lights for one hour.