APDCL launches safety campaign to protect linemen through training, awareness

Guwahati, May 14: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has launched the ‘SafeLine Campaign’ to safeguard the welfare of on-field personnel and prevent electrical mishaps in association with AMISP partner IntelliSmart Infrastructure.

The campaign was launched by APDCL chairman Syedain Abbasi in the presence of IntelliSmart MD & CEO Anil Rawal and other dignitaries. As part of SafeLine, linemen will be given comprehensive safety training.

During the launch, APDCL chairman Syedain Abbasi stressed on the importance of safety and APDCL’s commitment to equipping linemen with regular training, awareness and prioritising it in its daily operations and cultivating a culture of safety-first. Under the leadership of Syedain Abbasi, APDCL has transformed into one of the most successful and advanced DISCOMs in the country, achieving significant loss reduction, improved operational efficiency with a strong focus on consumer empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Anil Rawal, MD & CEO of IntelliSmart Infrastructure said, “SafeLine is intrinsic to IntelliSmart’s ethos — we believe safety must underpin everything we do, and the safety of linemen remains absolutely pivotal to the operations and safety.”

The training commenced on Thursday, engaging around 150 linemen across seven sub-divisions (Jagiroad, Jhargaon, Charaibahi, Laharighat, Morigaon, Mazbat and Kalaigaon). Phase-wise training will be held on the 6th of each month until the conclusion of the current calendar year. As part of the campaign, trained safety professionals from IntelliSmart will conduct on-site safety training sessions for linemen in Assam, reinforcing the principle that “life is priceless and safety cannot be compromised.”

IntelliSmart is actively rolling out smart electricity meters across Assam, having already installed over 9 lakh meters. The company remains dedicated to creating a smarter and sustainable energy ecosystem for the State.





By

Staff Reporter