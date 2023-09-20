APDCL employees thrashed by miscreants in Goalpara

Goalpara, Sep 20: Tension prevailed in Simlitola Village in Goalpara District of Assam after several on-duty employees of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) were allegedly thrashed by miscreants.

According to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Dhupdhara Power Sub Division, several employees of the electricity department after restoring power services in the area that was disrupted at night were heading back through Simlitola Village when the departmental vehicle was stopped by a group of miscreants. The SDO claimed that the miscreants thrashed the employees badly and also snatched cash and two mobile phones from them.

The power department employees who were injured in the incident were identified as Lutfar Rahman, Zahedul Islam, Jahanur Alam and Rabiul Hussain.

As per sources, the miscreants have been identified as Rafiqul Khan, Joydev Das, Mridul Medhi and Amitabh Medhi. Meanwhile, the electricity department has lodged an FIR against them at Simlitola police station and officials from APDCL have demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.