APDCL employee caught red handed while accepting bribe in Nagaon

Guwahati, Mar 18: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) employee red-handed while accepting a bribe in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Nanda Hazarika, worked in the post of Switch Board Operation at the office of APDCL sub-division 2.

The accused employee was caught after he accepted a demanded bribe near his residence in Nagaon for processing an application for commercial meters.

Further investigation is underway.

