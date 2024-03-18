86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

APDCL employee caught red handed while accepting bribe in Nagaon

By The Assam Tribune
APDCL employee caught red handed while accepting bribe in Nagaon
X

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Guwahati, Mar 18: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) employee red-handed while accepting a bribe in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Nanda Hazarika, worked in the post of Switch Board Operation at the office of APDCL sub-division 2.

The accused employee was caught after he accepted a demanded bribe near his residence in Nagaon for processing an application for commercial meters.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X