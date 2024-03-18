APDCL employee caught red handed while accepting bribe in Nagaon

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Mar 18: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) employee red-handed while accepting a bribe in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.
According to reports, the accused, identified as Nanda Hazarika, worked in the post of Switch Board Operation at the office of APDCL sub-division 2.
The accused employee was caught after he accepted a demanded bribe near his residence in Nagaon for processing an application for commercial meters.
Further investigation is underway.
