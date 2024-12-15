APCC to organise Raj Bhavan Chalo awareness campaign on Dec 18

As part of the nationwide campaign by the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) to aware public about the corruption and inaction of the Union government against businessman Gautam Adani, members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will organise a Raj Bhavan Chalo programme on December 18.

In a statement, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) alleged that the inaction of the NDA government against Gautam Adani and his company has proved that the government has 'officially' allowed corruption in the country. "Congress will organize various programmes across the country on December 18 to create mass awareness about corruption.

On the same day, APCC will launch a mass awareness campaign in Assam and will also highlight the Union government's failure in controlling the situation in Manipur," APCC statement said. In order to organise the programme, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah chaired a meeting with the district committee presidents of the party and other leaders at Rajiv Bhavan on Saturday. AICC leader Jitendra Singh also reviewed different organisational works of the party in the meeting.

