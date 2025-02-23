APCC takes disciplinary action against party members for disrupting meeting in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Feb 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday issued a show cause notice to five office bearers of the Congress unit in Hailakandi district, including the president, following a ruckus that occurred during a party meeting.

The organisational general secretary of APCC, Bipul Gogoi, issued a show-cause notice to the district president, Shamsuddin Barlaskar; vice president, Anam Uddin Laskar; and district youth Congress president, Shahidul Islam Barbhuiya; and executive members of APCC, Badrul Islam Barbhuiya and Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya.

Notably, APCC chief Bhipen Kumar Borah was scheduled to address a meeting in the Burniebreas area of Hailakandi district. After his arrival at the venue, some Congress party members tried to disrupt the meeting, due to which Borah had to leave the venue.

The notice mentioned "The incident that occurred during the meeting on Saturday, in the presence of the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Bhupen Kumar Borah, is totally unacceptable and unpardonable. This incident has significantly tarnished the image of our party."

"As key office-bearers and members of the party, it was your collective responsibility to ensure the smooth conduct of this important meeting and to prevent any untoward incidents. The President Borah has expressed extreme displeasure over your inability to organise the meeting effectively, leading to the occurrence of this incident," it said.

They have been asked to submit a written explanation within two days on why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.




















