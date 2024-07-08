APCC submits memorandum to Rahul Gandhi over Assam flood

Guwahati, Jul 8: During Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, led by President Bhupen Borah, took a major step to address the flood issue in Assam.

According to reports, the state Congress party submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi urging him to raise the issue in the upcoming parliament session.



Bhupen Borah highlighted the struggles faced by the people of the state by the flood.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Borah wrote, “Greatly inspired and encouraged by my leader Shri @RahulGandhi ji, who has always stood by us. We are grateful to him, as he has assured us to take up our issues at all appropriate forums regarding flood relief and adequate compensation.”

