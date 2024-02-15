APCC serves showcause notice to Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das

Guwahati, Feb 15: After publicly showing their unconditional support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday sent showcause notices to party MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das directing them to reply within a day’s period.

This comes after MLA Kamalakhya stepped down as the working president of the Assam Congress and later met CM Sarma along with MLA Basanta Das and pledged their support to him.

“It has come to the notice of Hon'ble APCC President Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have made statements before the media offering your support to the state BJP Government on development issues and publicly expressed your faith and allegiance to the CM Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was observed by Hon’ble President APCC that you raised your voice against BJP Govt’s rampant corruptions, Land Scams, Supari Syndicate, Case for Job and many issues. At a time when you openly expressed to support BJP Govt, Hon’ble President APCC, wants to know whether you will support above cited corruptions and other objectionable issues,” the showcause notice reads.



