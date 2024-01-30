Amidst political turmoil, Bhupen Borah leaves for Jorhat to appear before Police

Guwahati, Jan 30: The president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah, has left for Jorhat in response to a police summons. The APCC president is slated to appear before the Jorhat Police tomorrow, following a chaotic incident during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

According to sources, the Congress rally deviated from the prescribed route set by the administration. The Jorhat Police subsequently registered a case against Bhupen Borah under Section 120B/115(II)/143/147 of the Indian Penal Code, along with additional charges under Section 188/283/323/353.

Meanwhile, the political scenario in Assam has intensified after several party members from the Congress defected to the BJP. Moreover, there is a looming danger for Borah, as sources indicate that he might face arrest tomorrow.

The Jorhat Police's summons to Bhupen Kumar Borah requires his appearance at the Jorhat police station on Wednesday.