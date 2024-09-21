APCC lodges FIR against Bhabesh Kalita over his Orunodoi scheme remarks

Guwahati, Sept 21: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday lodged an FIR against Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh police station for his remarks on the Orunodoi scheme, where he mentioned that people with BJP membership will receive the benefits of the scheme.

Kalita’s remarks made the opposition party condemn his intention to exploit government welfare programs for political benefit.

The incident occurred during a public meeting in Rangiya on September 20 at Dipteshwari Public Harimandir, where Kalita asked the gathering to give a miscall, at a special BJP number used in the membership process. “People who will give a miscall to that number will receive the Rs. 1250 amount from the scheme,” stated Kalita.

In addition, he allegedly mentioned that it is mandatory to submit a membership certificate of the BJP to avail the Orunodoi Scheme’s benefits.

Furious over Kalita’s statement, a delegation led by APCC Social Media and IT Department Chairman Ratul Kalita condemned the anti-constitutional remarks made in public by the BJP president.

“Bhabesh Kalita has become unstable and is attempting to protect his position by instilling fear in the public. Welfare schemes are supported by taxpayer funds,” stated Ratul.

The opposition party has demanded immediate arrest of Bhavesh Kalita.