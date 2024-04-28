APCC issues show cause notice to Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal

Guwahati, Apr 28: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday issued a show cause notice to West Goalpara constituency MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

As per the notification, a show cause notice was issued to the MLA who have been engaged in antiparty activities by deliberately attempting to influence the district, block and Mandal-level party organisations to undermine their Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Furthermore, the notice also asked the MLA to respond to the complaint by April 29, 2024, and if he fails to respond within the stipulated time, strict action will be taken as per the party rules.



