APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of ‘killing democracy'; tags CM ‘Shakuni mama’

Sivasagar, Aug 30: As part of the Congress’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, addressed the media at the Rajiv Bhawan here recently in the presence of Sivasagar District Congress Committee president Ajay Gogoi, former Majuli MLA Rajiv Lochan Pegu, APCC secretary Subhramitra Gogoi, and other senior Congress leaders.

Gogoi lambasted the State government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and compared the Chief Minister to ‘Shakuni Mama’ of the Mahabharata. Gogoi said that Sarma is more interested in destroying a house by infusing discord, rather than building one through unity.

Gogoi further said that the Election Commission of India (EC) is beginning to act like a spokesperson of the BJP and is not paying due heed to the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against the BJP at the national level. The APCC chief said that the BJP has not only ‘cow thieves’ but also ‘vote thieves’ in its fold.

He said that the Chief Minister is working only for the capitalist groups, and alleged that the latter is busy giving land to Ambani and Adani along with his wife.

Gogoi said that Assam has been ranked among the last five districts of India in various categories, including education and healthcare. He said that Dibrugarh is ranked 18th among the 110 districts of the Northeast. Gogoi commented that the country has not seen any development except the development of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family during the last decade.

Gogoi hinted that the Congress will contest the elections in 2026 in a harmonious manner by talking to every stakeholder. He also exhorted the Congress workers to remain vigilant against ‘vote theft’. The APCC chief further cautioned Akhil Gogoi to be a little bit restrained in making public comments rergarding political alliances.

Commenting on activist Syeda Hameed’s support for Bangladeshi settlers in the State, Gogoi said that she does not know the history of Assam. The APCC chief demanded the deportation of all illegal settlers in the State.

