APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam govt of lapses in Jal Jeevan Mission

Jorhat, Dec 19: With alleged large-scale failures of the Jal Jeevan Mission taking centre stage, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government.

Gogoi accused the government of mismanagement and corruption in the implementation of the flagship drinking water scheme.

Addressing a public meeting and protest organised at 2 No. Dahodhiya under the North West Jorhat (Dhekorgora) Block Congress Committee, Gogoi alleged that Assam ranks second in the country in terms of scams linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The department implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission is headed by a minister close to the Chief Minister. That is why scams have flourished and people are suffering,” Gogoi alleged, asserting that the scheme has failed to deliver its promised benefits on the ground.

To intensify the campaign, the APCC chief announced that the Congress would launch a statewide sticker drive at locations where the Jal Jeevan Mission has failed.

“Wherever the Jal Jeevan Mission has not worked, we will paste stickers so that both the central and state governments are forced to carry out fresh inspections,” he said.

Linking the alleged failures of the scheme to governance issues, Gogoi claimed that public anger over corruption and non-performance would reflect in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“People of Assam do not want an ohongkari roja (arrogant ruler). They have decided that Himanta Biswa Sarma should not remain Chief Minister for the next 10 years,” Gogoi said.

Projecting Congress as an alternative, he said the party would work as a servant of the people if voted to power.

“The people want a government that listens and works for them. Under a Congress government, governance will be accountable and people-centric,” he added.

Gogoi also responded to Sarma’s recent remark that the MP’s “files would be opened” following the SIT chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case. Dismissing the statement, Gogoi termed it a political threat born out of fear of defeat.

“I don’t care about such threats. The Chief Minister is scared because he knows he will not return to power. Let him say whatever he wants,” he said.

The protest marked Congress’ renewed push to make the Jal Jeevan Mission a key electoral issue, signalling a sharpened campaign against the state government in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year.