APCC chief Gaurav condemns BJP for using Bodo leaders as ‘remote control’

Kokrajhar, June 24: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has accused the BJP of using the Bodo leaders, particularly Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary, as remote controls.

Speaking at a public meeting in Baokhungri in Kokrajhar, Gogoi claimed that the BJP wanted these leaders to bow down to them and seek blessings from them. Gogoi emphasised the Congress party is built on the principles of sacrifice and respect for local leaders. He stated that the Congress party has always prioritised the interests of the people and has worked with dedication and sincerity.

He criticised the BJP’s land policies, alleging that the party favours its associates and corporates while denying land rights to common people. He also questioned the effectiveness of the BJP’s flagship Orunodoi scheme, saying that the financial support provided to women is meagre compared to the large sums allegedly going to families of ministers and MLAs.

Gogoi expressed optimism about the Congress’ prospects in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, citing genuine enthusiasm among people for the party. He also stated that the Congress party has candidates ready for each constituency in the BTC.

Meanwhile, BTC chief Pramod Boro responded to Gaurav Gogoi’s allegations, saying that the Congress party’s visit to Kokrajhar will not harm the UPPL. Boro claimed that the Congress party has already surrendered in Bodoland and is now trying to do politics based on peace and development. He also predicted that the UPPL will win a significant number of seats in the BTC elections.