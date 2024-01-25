APCC Chief Bhupen Borah summoned by Jorhat police

Jorhat, Jan 25: The Jorhat police on Thursday issued a notice to the chief of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Borah, at Jorhat Police Station.

As per sources, Bhupen Borah has been ordered to appear at Jorhat police station on January 31, 2024, at 11 a.m.

A case was registered against several Congress leaders, including Bhupen Borah, following the chaos that erupted during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 18.

Furthermore, in the notice, it has been mentioned that if he does not appear on that day, he will be arrested.