APCC Chief Bhupen Borah appeals for financial assistance

Guwahati, March 31: In a recent development, Bhupen Borah, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has made a plea for financial support from party workers and well-wishers.

Borah, in a video message, emphasised the urgent need for assistance to ensure the smooth functioning of the party's activities, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

"Traditionally, the Congress party has relied on internal financial resources to support its members and election campaigns. However, the BJP government's actions, including the sealing of party accounts, have significantly constrained our financial capabilities," Borah alleged.

Moreover, the available funds are deemed inadequate to sustain the required campaign efforts."The limited resources at our disposal are insufficient to adequately support our candidates for the forthcoming elections," stated Borah.

The appeal for financial assistance comes amidst mounting pressure on the Congress party, with allegations of tax evasion recently surfacing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress, alleging that their failure to pay taxes amounted to a denial of benefits to the underprivileged. Sarma's remarks followed reports of fresh notices from the Income Tax Department, demanding a substantial sum of ₹1,823.08 crore from the Congress. "If the Congress is neglecting its tax obligations, it implies opposition to welfare initiatives and a disregard for the welfare of the poor and marginalised," Sarma remarked.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the potential repercussions of inadequate financial support, Borah cautioned that the party's electoral prospects could be adversely affected in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

