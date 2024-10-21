APCC chief approaches Jayanta Bora to join Congress, calls him ‘good prospect’

Biswanath, Oct 21: At a time when certain factions within the Congress oppose fielding BJP turncoat Jayanta Bora from Behali, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah confirmed he has approached Bora to join the party.

“I met Bora yesterday and discussed joining Congress. He ran independently in the 2021 Assembly polls and garnered significant votes. He has potential," Borah told a local news broadcaster on Monday.

However, the APCC chief hinted that Bora might not receive a ticket for the November 19 by-polls, even if he joins Congress. "Since he just left a communal party, he could be a good future prospect. Today, there are two political forces in both the country and the state—BJP and Congress. We'll wait and see," he added.

Speculation about Bora joining Congress has been circulating since his exit from BJP on October 18, after being denied a ticket for the upcoming by-polls.

On Monday, members of the minority community protested against Bora's potential candidacy for Congress in Behali. Demonstrators gathered in Barpam, Baghmari, chanting anti-BJP slogans and urging Congress leadership not to field Bora.

“We, the people of Jorabari panchayat Wards 2 and 3, are protesting against Jayanta Bora. We don't want Congress to give him the ticket from Behali. He was with the BJP during the 2021 Assembly polls before running independently, and now, ahead of the by-polls, he’s trying to secure a Congress ticket. If that happens, we won’t support Congress in this election,” said one protester, who identified himself as a Congress worker.

Earlier on Sunday, Biswanath District Congress President Dilip Barua called Bora a "BJP agent" and threatened a mass head-shaving protest if Bora is granted a ticket from Behali.

Bora had resigned from the BJP on October 18, after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming By-elections for Behali legislative assembly constituency.

Bora, who contested the Assembly elections in 2021 independently, had submitted the resignation letter to state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita on October 18.

“After much reflection and deliberation, I have come to the conclusion that I must step away from my association with the party to explore other avenues where I believe I can make a more meaningful contribution aligned with my personal beliefs and goals,” Bora said in his letter.

As per reports, the Asom Sonmilito Morcha is slated to announce candidate for the Behali by-poll constituency today.