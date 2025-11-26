APCC chief alleges CM, ECI involved in creating fake voter lists in Assam

Raha, Nov 26: Ahead of the State Assembly election, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of attempting to create fake voter lists in the state with the help of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Gogoi made the allegation following a meeting with locals in Nagaon on the occasion of Constitution Day.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is worried about his defeat, which is why he has sought the help of the ECI to create fake voter IDs in the state. We have learned that in several areas, the BJP has brought workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by bus to add fake names to the electoral roll,” Gogoi claimed.

He added that the APCC has launched a campaign titled ‘Asom’r Bhobisyot, Asom’r Haatot’ to tackle such issues.

“We will take this campaign from booth to booth and to every village—among party workers and the people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Nagaon District Congress Committee, in collaboration with the Nagaon District Congress Seva Dal, organised a Constitution Protection rally.

A massive procession—from Motiram Bora Field to Rajiv Bhawan—was led by Gaurav Gogoi, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, along with party leaders and workers who raised slogans such as “Save the Constitution, Save the Country.”

“Today we are in Nagaon with MLA Rakibul Hussain and MLA Pradyut Bordoloi, and we are carrying out this jatra. Whatever rights the Constitution grants to the people, the BJP is attacking those rights, be it tribal rights or the rights of journalists. The BJP wants to rule like a king, especially Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” the APCC chief said.

The rally concluded at Rajiv Bhawan, where a public meeting was held to mark Constitution Day, reaffirming the party’s commitment to protecting the Constitution.