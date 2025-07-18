Aparup Agarwala’s Kiyo revives Phani Sarma's legacy, wins global honour in Berlin

Tezpur, July 18: In a proud moment for Assam and the culturally rich town of Tezpur, the film Kiyo, based on the iconic drama by 'Natasurya' Phani Sarma and directed by Aparup Agarwala, son of late artiste Vivekananda Agarwala and nephew of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala under the banner of Shree Haribilash Movies, has earned international recognition by winning the 'Best First-Time Director Award' at the Berlin Kiez Film Festival, even before its official release.

The project connects Assam's cinematic heritage with modern aspirations, reviving a timeless creation for a global audience. The trailer and theme song of the film were formally launched on Sunday evening at the Shree Haribilash Movies auditorium in Kumar Gaon here in the presence of leading figures from Assam's cultural and literary communities.

The event began with lighting of a ceremonial lamp in front of Natasurya Phani Sarma's statue, led by noted actor and MLA Prithiraj Rava. The trailer of the film Kiyo was released by acclaimed actress Dr Jahanara Begum, while Baan Theatre president and lyricist Bankim Sharma un-veiled the film's theme song. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Begum remarked, "The essence of Phani Sarma's play remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when first performed. The film captures that timeless spirit beautifully."

Bankim Sharma lauded the director's silent yet deter-mined journey: "Aparup Agar-wala has not only revived a classic but elevated it to the international stage. This is a moment of pride for Tezpur and all of Assam," he said.

Baan Theatre and Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, represented by general secretary Jitumoni Deva Choudhury and president Dhrubajyoti Das, respectively, felicitated Aparup Agarwala for his international achievement.

MLA Prithiraj Rava, in his address, said: "The recognition of Kiyo at Berlin is not just a personal milestone for the filmmaker, it is a tribute to Assam's rich artistic legacy."

Adding significance to the programme, Aparup Agarwala also initiated the release of a historical novel titled Cheng, written by late playwright Hiren Choudhury, which brings to light an untold character from Assam's history. The book was launched by Tezpur Sahitya Sabha secretary Dr Pallab Bhattacharya, who praised it as "a major contribution to Assamese historical fiction, blending rich imagination with historical depth."

The novel explores the lives and emotions of the Tai people before their migration to the Brahmaputra Valley under Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha.

Book released: Meanwhile, a travel guide book on how to explore the historic city of Tezpur, titled Tezpur-The City of Eternal Romance -by noted writer Dilip Kumar Baruah was released recently by the deputy director of the State's tourism department, Emon Choudhury, at a function held at Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan here.

The book, which is completely a reformatted and up-dated edition that will now be called Spring Valley Travellers' Guide to Tezpur, has been published by Hemanta Lahkar. It includes important chapters on local geography, climate, administration, demography, historical background, a map on how to reach Tezpur, its parks and gardens, the famous tock Inscriptions at Tezpur, lakes, beels, 'Sapta Tirtha' or seven pilgrimage sites, etc