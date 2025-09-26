Anti-Romeo squad reactivated in Silchar for Durga Puja, Cachar Police step up vigil

Silchar, Sept 26: The Anti-Romeo Squad, a popular initiative launched by Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta in 2022 to intensify police vigil against eve-teasing and pick-pocketing during Durga Puja, has once again been reactivated this year to ensure a safe and hassle-free celebration for the public.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on Tuesday, SSP Mahatta informed that a 50-member trained squad will begin operations from rom Thursday, functioning as mobile teams across urban areas. "The squad is fully trained to combat exigencies, and our topmost priority is the safety of women and children," the SSP emphasised.

Highlighting security measures, SP Mahatta said that patrolling will be intensified in sensitive areas, keeping in view the prevailing situation in neighbouring Bangladesh with which Cachar shares an international border. A comprehensive traffic plan with clearly marked entry and exit points has already been made effective to facilitate smooth movement and prevent congestion during the festivities, he added.

The SSP further assured that the Cachar police will maintain constant vigil across Silchar's urban areas and other parts of the district.