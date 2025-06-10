Anti-land acquisition stirs hindering Assam's industrial growth, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, June 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, asserted that the state's promising industrial future, backed by approximately Rs 5.18 lakh crore in investments from Advantage Assam 2.0, hinges entirely on the will of its people.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark the first anniversary of the Modi 3.0 government, Sarma expressed concern that widespread protests against land acquisition for industrial projects are actively deterring major investors.

The Chief Minister highlighted a specific instance, revealing that he has been "stalling" visits by Japanese delegations interested in investing in Assam due to ongoing public protests.

"If Japanese delegations see these protests, they will have a negative impression on Assam and may not be keen on investing," Sarma said.

Sarma drew a parallel to the expulsion of Tata's Nano manufacturing unit from West Bengal in 2008 following vehement local opposition.

“The incident severely impacted West Bengal's reputation as an investment-friendly state, a setback from which it has yet to fully recover,” he said.

The Chief Minister disclosed that his government currently holds proposals for industries worth Rs 1 lakh crore awaiting establishment in Assam.

These include two thermal projects valued at Rs 50,000 crore, 18 bio-refineries, and nine large factories.

"We only need land. If people are driving us out for seeking land to want to establish industries, what can we do?" Sarma questioned, expressing frustration over the resistance.

Sarma reiterated the dire consequences of hindering industrial growth, highlighting that a lack of local industries forces Assamese youth to seek livelihoods in other states like Gujarat and Karnataka, often under challenging conditions and, at times, facing tragic outcomes.

"If Assamese people continue to impede development, the Assamese youth will have no option but to step out of their own home," he warned.

In a strong appeal, the Chief Minister urged the populace to cooperate with the government's development initiatives, aiming to transform Assam into one of the nation's top states.

"We must learn how to prioritise what we need and move forward," Sarma concluded, assuring that "nothing can stop development from taking place under this government. The people of Assam must not stand in their own way to prosperity."