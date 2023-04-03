Anti-Corruption team arrests Lat Mandal for demanding bribe in Karimganj

Karimganj, April 3: A Lat Mandal of Badarpur Circle was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Monday for demanding an amount of Rs.1000/- from a person who had come to him for mutation of land. A complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Joysab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal, Office of the Circle Officer, Badarpur Circle, had demanded a bribe of Rs. 1000/- from the complainant.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam for taking necessary legal action against the Lat Mandal.

According to information, Laskar was caught red-handed while accepting demanded money from complainant for processing his land mutation works.

On the official twitter handle, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Joyshab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal of O/O Circle Officer, Badarpur, Karimganj after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.”





Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Joyshab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal of O/O Circle Officer, Badarpur, Karimganj after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation works. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/wM0c7izkVW — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) April 3, 2023



