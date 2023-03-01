Anti-corruption drive in Goalpara, 2 govt employees arrested

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Goalpara, March 1: An anti corruption drive took place at drug inspector’s office in Goalpara district. Two employees of the state government were arrested during the drive.
The arrested persons have been identified as Dwipjit Sarkar of grade III and Ansher Ali of grade IV.
The anti corruption drive is still on in the district.
