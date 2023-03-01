84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Anti-corruption drive in Goalpara, 2 govt employees arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Anti-corruption drive in Goalpara, 2 govt employees arrested
X

Goalpara, March 1: An anti corruption drive took place at drug inspector’s office in Goalpara district. Two employees of the state government were arrested during the drive.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dwipjit Sarkar of grade III and Ansher Ali of grade IV.

The anti corruption drive is still on in the district.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Anti-corruption drive in Goalpara, 2 govt employees arrested

Goalpara, March 1: An anti corruption drive took place at drug inspector’s office in Goalpara district. Two employees of the state government were arrested during the drive.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dwipjit Sarkar of grade III and Ansher Ali of grade IV.

The anti corruption drive is still on in the district.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X