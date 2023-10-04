Anti-corruption dept nets junior assistant in Nalbari

Guwahati, Oct 4: In a recent development, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam executed a sting operation at the office of the Executive Engineer in the Nalbari district's Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.

During the operation, Junior Assistant Junu Kalita was apprehended in the act.

The accused was caught red-handed immediately after accepting a bribe of Rs. 3,000, which was allegedly demanded as part of the process for expediting the issuance of a Contractor License.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the region.