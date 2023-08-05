Ansarullah Bangla Team cadre arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 5: A member of the disbanded militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) was arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police in Dhubri Navin Singh told IANS: “We have been looking for the ABT member for the last few days and an operation was on to nab him. He was hiding and somehow evading arrest. But on Saturday morning, we captured him.”

Recently, another member of ABT was arrested in Morigaon district.

He was brought to Dhubri and was interrogated further to find links to the terror module in Assam.

“The other member of the ABT earlier caught in Morigaon is in our custody,” Singh said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “A member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module, Abdus Sukur Ali, son of Akbar Ali, from Takimari near the Bangladesh border, was apprehended early this morning from a remote area called Nayeralga under Bilasipara Police Station by a team led by Dhubri Police. Currently, the police are interrogating the individual extensively.”