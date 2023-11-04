Another youth from Assam joins ULFA-I camp

Guwahati, Nov 4: With the rising cases of youths being executed at the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) camp, yet another youth from Assam joined the outlawed faction.

The youth identified as Manash Borgohain of Golaghat district joined the outlawed faction on November 1, 2023.

Despite being requested by the Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, to not fall prey to such a banned faction, the youth, without paying any heed, became a member of the banned outfit.

In a video posted by Manash himself, he stated that he joined the faction due to the racism he faced during his work life outside as well as inside Assam.



