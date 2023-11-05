Another ULFA-I militant surrenders to security forces in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 5: Another member of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) voluntarily surrendered to security forces on Sunday.

The surrendered individual, identified as Madhab Chetia, alias Suraj Axom, surrendered at the Jeypore Army cantonment in the Naharkatia area in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

According to reports, Chetia, a native of Disangmukh in Assam's Sivasagar district, had joined the militant organization in the year 2021.

During the surrender, security forces also discovered a hand grenade in his possession.