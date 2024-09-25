Another student attack in Assam: Class 11 boy assaulted with sharp object by peers

Jorhat, Sept 25: A Class 11 student from Dahotiya Higher Secondary School in Jorhat was brutally attacked with a sharp object by three fellow students on Wednesday.

The victim was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the school premises after sustaining severe injuries to his head and chest.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the school authorities, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

One of the students allegedly involved in the attack has been detained and the motive behind the assault is still under investigation, a police official of Pulibor Police Station, said.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune from his hospital bed, the injured student recounted the harrowing experience.

“Three students barged into my classroom and started attacking me without any provocation. I request the school authorities to expel them,” he said.

A teacher from Dahotiya Higher Secondary School, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the attack occurred during a brief period when no teachers were present on the premises.

“The students had just finished their exam and were outside when the altercation began. It quickly escalated and turned violent,” the teacher informed.

Notably, the attack comes just 48 hours after a similar incident at another school in Sipajhar, raising serious concerns about student safety in the state.

Earlier on September 23, a Class 9 student was killed after being attacked by a senior student at Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang district.

The incident occurred during a brief interval between classes, with the victim being forcibly taken from his classroom and assaulted by a Class 10 student and three accomplices.

Despite being rushed to Deomornoi Hospital and later referred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital, the young student succumbed to his injuries. His body was later brought to Gauhati Medical College for post-mortem.