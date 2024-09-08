Another rape in Nagaon; govt school teacher detained for raping 13-yr-old minor in Raha

Raha, Sept 8: Anguish over the Dhing rape case hasn’t yet died down in Nagaon, and another heinous crime against a minor was reported from Raha on Saturday.

Putting the district in the limelight for wrong reasons yet again, a government school teacher has been detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the district.

The heinous crime took place in Demow village under Raha police station, where a 60-year-old teacher raped the minor girl in a paddy field near the village.

As per the complaint lodged at the police station, the accused took the victim to a paddy field on his motorcycle and allegedly raped her taking advantage of the deserted area.

The victim said, “Sir, took me to a paddy field and touched me inappropriately. As I was covered in mud, he threatened me to tell my parents that I met with an accident.”

When the accused dropped the girl home, her parents inquired mud-stained clothes and the victim broke down, telling them about the incident.

The family members immediately lodged a complaint, leading to the detention of the accused.

The incident has shocked the district as the outrage of people over the Dhing rape case has not yet subsided.

Earlier on Friday, the two absconding accused, Golap Uddin, a barber, and Faridul Islam, a driver, in the Dhing rape case surrendered to the police and were immediately arrested for the crime they allegedly committed on August 22.

Golap had been hiding in Morigaon’s Lahorighat, while Faridul Islam was in Nagaland when members of a Minority Sangram Samiti and other organisations traced and brought them to Dhing.

Interestingly, both accused had claimed innocence, stating they were not involved in the crime.