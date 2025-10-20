Another quack held in Cachar; total fake doctor cases in district rise to 13

Silchar, Oct 20: In a continued crackdown on fake medical practitioners, Cachar police on Monday arrested another quack, bringing the total number of such arrests in the district to 13.

The latest accused, identified as Bipul Chandra Nath, had allegedly been operating for years under the guise of “Dr B.C. Nath,” misleading patients despite possessing only a matriculation qualification, informed Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team raided the Ambicapatty area of Silchar and apprehended Nath. During the raid, authorities seized forged medical documents, including a fake MBBS degree certificate.

“In the preliminary investigation, it has emerged that the accused is merely a matriculate with no medical credentials whatsoever. He was exploiting vulnerable patients for financial gain,” SSP Mahatta said, adding that a case (No. 978/25) has been registered at Silchar Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

SSP Mahatta also highlighted the role of public vigilance, stating, “The rise in awareness among citizens has significantly contributed to exposing such fraudulent medical practitioners.”

He assured that surveillance is being intensified across hospitals, clinics, and health centres, with meticulous verification of doctors’ credentials, and warned that strict action against quacks will continue in the days ahead.

This latest arrest follows a series of operations in Cachar, where two imposters were arrested within 24 hours during a focused drive by the district police in September.

Across Assam, at least 22 fake medical practitioners have been apprehended in various districts as part of a special campaign launched by the State Health Department and police authorities to root out quackery.