Another police encounter: Raniganj Market shooting suspect shot at in Dhubri

Dhubri, Dec 28: In yet another police encounter, the prime suspect in the November 26 shooting at Raniganj Market was shot in the leg during an operation in Paikanadara Part-II village, Dhubri.

The suspect, Nur Kalam, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg while attempting to escape as police searched for concealed weapons linked to his alleged crimes.

Police apprehended Kalam after he tried to flee, prompting officers to open fire. Following the incident, Kalam was rushed to Bilasipara Adarsha Hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to Dhubri Medical College for further care.

Kalam, a resident of Goalpara district, has been identified as one of the main perpetrators of the violent attack on an SBI Customer Service Point (CSP) at Raniganj Market.

On November 26, Kalam and two accomplices allegedly opened fire at the CSP, injuring three people.

The attack left CSP owner Obaidur Rahman critically injured, while two others, Ratan Rai and Abdul Ghafoor, also sustained gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots as the assailants, riding a motorcycle, unleashed a volley of bullets before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have already arrested two other suspects involved in the incident and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime.

According to sources there is no information as to how the arms were procured by Kalam and his accomplices.

The police are continuing their investigation to recover additional evidence and identify any remaining accomplices.

This incident, however, comes amid increasing scrutiny of police encounters in Assam. An affidavit filed in the Gauhati High Court revealed 171 police encounter cases between May 2021 and August 2022, resulting in 56 deaths—four of which occurred in custody—and 145 injuries.

While the Gauhati High Court dismissed a petition on the matter as "premature", the Supreme Court has expressed concern, terming the number of cases “alarming.”

The apex court has directed the Assam government to provide detailed reports on all 171 cases, including the investigative processes and outcomes.

The Supreme Court has also indicated plans to form a commission to examine these encounter cases, highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in law enforcement actions.