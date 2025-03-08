Another held in Dhubri's Rs 200-cr cryptocurrency scam; total rises to 3

Dhubri, March 8: In a significant development, the South Salmara-Mankachar police has arrested a third accused person in connection with the multi-crore-rupee cryptocurrency fraud that has rocked lower Assam. The accused, identified as Mohabur Rahaman Ahmed (29), was apprehended in the wee hours of Thursday during a follow-up search operation conducted by a police team under the supervision of ASP (HQ) Pratap Das.

Acting on fresh inputs gathered during interrogation of the two previously arrested accused persons - Nur Alom Ahmed and Akheruzzaman Ahmed - the police team launched a search operation in Tumni Simlakandi village at around 3:00 am on Thursday. Mohabur Rahaman Ahmed, a resident of the village, was detained and later arrested after substantial evidence pointed to his direct involvement in the fraudulent cryptocurrency-based multi-level marketing scheme operating under the name TLC 2.0 (Trillionaire Crypto).

During interrogation, police found that Mohabur Rahaman Ahmed functioned as a crucial middle link in the pyramid network. He operated as a downline member of Nur Alom Ahmed and Akheruzzaman Ahmed, while simultaneously acting as an upline recruiter. His primary role involved recruiting new investors and facilitating financial transactions through multiple bank accounts, further deepening the scam's network across the region.

The search operation at his residence led to the seizure of several incriminating items, including a mobile phone, an HP laptop, 10 ATM cards, two bank passbooks, five cheque books, two ATM swipe machines, and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh. The police believe that the cash was collected from recent investors under false promises of high returns through Al-based forex trading linked to the scam.

Police sources revealed that the investigation is now focusing on identifying more downline and upline members and tracing the scam's financial links to Dubai-based mastermind Lavish Chaudhury. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) is monitoring the case and dismantling the scam's online infrastructure, which is hosted across USA and Germany.

- By Correspondent