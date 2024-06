Another gazetted officer has been suspended in connection with the APSC Cash-for-Jobs scam.

Guwahati, Jun 2:

The officer has been identified as Mridul Hazarika.

Initially, there were 21 officials on the list of suspensions; later, Mridul Hazarika's name was added to the list as well.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will file a complete charge sheet in court against these 22 officers.