Another age-old Assamese tradition revives; Moh-juj organized in Morigaon

Guwahati, Jan 16: After almost a decade, the traditional Moh-Juj was organised at Morigaon district to mark Magu Bihu festivities in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The competition was held at Lakshminath Bezbaruah Samannay Kshetra in Ahotguri with due compliance with a new SoP adopted by the state cabinet in December 2023, taking into consideration the welfare of the buffaloes.

Taking to X handle, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “I am glad to learn the HCM @himantabiswa saw the Moh-juj, an integral Bihu celebration at my village in Ahotguri. This competition is being conducted after 9 years because of a new SoP adopted by our cabinet that takes into consideration welfare of the buffaloes.”