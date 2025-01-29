'Ankurita Asom’ Agriculture Awards 2025 to be held in Guwahati on March 9

Guwahati, Jan 29: The Ankurita Asom initiative, aimed at fostering a self-reliant Assam by promoting indigenous culture and trade, has announced its upcoming Ankurita Asom Agriculture Awards 2025. These awards, set to be held on March 9 at the auditorium of the Veterinary College, Khanapara, will honour exemplary farmers across six categories, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Veterinary, Agri Entrepreneurs and Handloom and Textiles.

Recognizing the immense potential of Assam’s fertile soil, Ankurita Asom strives to empower farmers and promote self-sufficiency. Through various initiatives such as seed and fertilizer distribution, the organization has been actively supporting farmers across the state. These awards aim to acknowledge their contributions and inspire others to follow their path.

The ceremony, now in its second edition, will award the Ankurita Asom Krishak Ratna to the best farmer with a cash prize of ₹50,000. Additionally, three outstanding farmers in each of the six categories will receive cash prizes of ₹35,000, ₹25,000, and ₹15,000, respectively.

The deadline for entries is February 15, 2025. Interested participants can obtain the entry forms by sending a message to the WhatsApp number 6001051306.

A press conference announcing the event was held recently at the Guwahati Press Club. It was attended by Ankurita Asom President Naser Hussain, Advisor Pranay Bardoloi, Advisor Mowsam Hazarika, Secretary Ramesh Pandey Chetry, Anupam Hazarika,Rahul Modi, Chintu Singha, Niren Das and among others.