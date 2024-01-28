Angkita is not a part of Congress at present: APCC chief Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Jan 28: Amidst the buzz over joining the ruling BJP party, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Saturday asserted that former Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta is not a part of the party as she was expelled.

Speaking to media personnel, Borah said, “Angkita Dutta was expelled from our party, so she is not a part of Congress at present. She also, in collusion with the BJP, tried to create obstacles during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Sivasagar.



Borah further said that Bismita Gogoi was not neglected, but in fact, she was suggested to become the president of the Mahila Congress of the State Unit. He said, “After becoming the APCC chief, I suggested her to become the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, however, she refused citing that she had lost elections by major margin.”

