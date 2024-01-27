Angkita Dutta, Bismita Gogoi likely to join BJP

Guwahati, Jan 27: After Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ left Assam, there is a strong possibility of a major breakdown in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Speculations have emerged that former Assam minister and Congress leader Bismita Gogoi along with the daughter of former APCC President Late Anjan Dutta, Dr Angkita Dutta are likely to resign from Congress and join the ruling BJP on January 28. However, the leaderships of both the parties are yet to confirm the news.

According to reports, the national BJP has already given their nod about the joining of the two leaders, however, with a condition for both of them. Even if theu join the BJP, the party has put up a condition that the two leaders will not rush for tickets in the upcoming 26th Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned that former minister Bismita Gogoi has been inactive within the party for the last several years despite being in the Congress. Bismita Gogoi became a minister in the last regime of the late Tarun Gogoi’s chief ministership.

Bismita, who was neglected within the party after losing the elections, has long been rumoured to have secret ties with the BJP. Earlier, it was rumoured that Bismita Gogoi would join the BJP on April 28, 2022, in the presence of the Prime Minister but it did not happen in the end.

Meanwhile, Angkita became determined to join the saffron party after she was left ignored by Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. Angkita staged a protest in Amguri against a few sections of people, however, her voice was left unheard.

Following this, the former youth Congress leader decided to join the BJP.