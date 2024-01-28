Angkita Dutta, Bismita Gogoi, Dipanka Nath among 150 join BJP

Guwahati, Jan 28: In a major political development, expelled Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta, former Assam Minister Bismita Gogoi and former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) president Dipanka Nath among others joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday evening.

Confirming the speculations of joining the ruling BJP, the three leaders among 150 members from Congress and AASU joined the party at BJP Headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha in the presence of BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, Assam Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah, BJP MLA Diganta Kalita and other BJP members.

Taking a jibe at the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Pijush Hazarika said that the yatra had a huge impact in the state.

“I have to admit Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Bus Nyay Yatra has created a huge impact in Assam. Over 150 leaders from @INCAssam and AASU are joining @BJP4Assam today. Good decision by @angkitadutta, @bismita_gogoi, @dipankakumar and others,” Hazarika posted on X.

Joining the BJP, Bismita said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has changed the overall environment of Assam. I was upset with the mindset of the current Congress leadership. The Congress will not come to power even in 100 years.”

Bismita further alleged that women are not safe in the Congress party saying, “The leaders stoop to so low as discussing what kind of blouse I am wearing. We were suffering from mental harassment in the party,” she alleged.

Speaking on Bhupen Borah suggesting her to take responsibility, Bismita said, “I was kept away from important discussions of the party.”