Anganwadi workers stage demonstration in Uzanbazar for better wages

Guwahati, Nov. 5: Demanding an increment in monthly remuneration, Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini workers of the State staged a protest in front of the Directorate of Women and Child Development at Uzanbazar here today.

The protest was held under the aegis of Anganwadi Workers' and Helpers' Association, Assam. Earlier, the Association staged a protest in support of the same demand from February 26 to March 17 in the city. Later, the Association withdrew the protest as the Election Commission of India declared the Lok Sabha election dates.

The Association, on Monday, again staged the protest as the State Government allegedly did not take any step to execute the proposal, submitted by the Directorate of Women and Child Development regarding increment in monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini workers in the last seven months.

According to the Association, the State Government did not increase the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini workers of Assam in the last seven years.

At present, the monthly remuneration of an Anganwadi worker is Rs 6,500. The amount is Rs 3,250 for helper and Rs 4,750 for mini worker. For a long time, the Association has been demanding the government to increase the amount to Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 for workers, helpers and mini workers respectively.

- By Staff Reporter