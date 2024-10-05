Andhra Minister praises Assam’s road tech on study visit; calls for implementation

Guwahati, Oct 5: At a time when Karnataka Congress and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are at loggerheads over the state's “industrial ecosystem”, Andhra Pradesh's Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has heaped praises on Assam’s Road Asset Management System (RAMS).

In a gesture of potential inter-state collaboration, Minister Reddy, who just concluded a two-day study tour in Assam, commended the advanced technology used in RAMS, calling it “a model of modern road management” that Andhra Pradesh could benefit from.

He urged officials from his state to consider adopting similar systems to enhance Andhra Pradesh’s road infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sarma has said that Assam government is “happy to share” the best practices with other states.

“Assam is implementing various measures in different sectors to drive growth in the State. We are happy to share our learnings and best practices with other States to ensure Team India grows rapidly in all fronts to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

During the tour, the delegation led by Reddy attended a comprehensive presentation by Assam’s Public Works Department.

The presentation highlighted the state’s progress in road construction and maintenance over the decades, focusing on the advanced technology behind RAMS.

On the second day of his visit, the Andhra Pradesh team observed cutting-edge equipment, including Hawk Eye and Path Runner vehicles from Australia and the United States, which collect real-time data to monitor road conditions.

The delegation also inspected the Palasbari-Mirza-Chandubi corridor, a key stretch of road in Assam, to witness these systems in action.

Reddy further reviewed tools such as the Falling Weight Deflectometer and Ground Penetrating Radar, which assess the structural health of roads. He directed Andhra Pradesh officials to prepare proposals for implementing similar systems in their state.

The delegation also included high-ranking officials from the South Indian state, including Roads & Buildings Principal Secretary Kanthilal Dande.

Reddy's visit to Assam is part of Andhra Pradesh's larger initiative to seek modern solutions for its infrastructure challenges. In recent years, the state has struggled to maintain its vast road networks, especially in rural regions.