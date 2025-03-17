Amritpal Singh’s seven associates to be moved from Dibrugarh Jail to Punjab

Dibrugarh, Mar 17: In a significant move, the Punjab government has decided to transfer seven associates of jailed MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh from the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to Punjab.

The state government has also decided not to extend their detention under the stringent National Security Act.

According to reports, these individuals will be transferred to a prison in Punjab within the next two to three days.

Notably, a team from the Punjab Police is already present in Dibrugarh to oversee the transfer process.

Amritpal Singh's associates who will be brought back to Punjab are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwal, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Gurinderpal Singh Guri Aujla, Harjit Singh, and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal.

These seven associates will face the law in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident.

For the past two years, Amritpal Singh, the leader of the 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, and his nine associates have been held under the National Security Act (NSA) in Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

Singh had also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate and secured victory from the Khadoor Sahib seat.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range Amritsar) Satinder Singh, police will take the investigation forward in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident.

He mentioned that 10 individuals, who had been detained under the NSA in connection with the Ajnala incident, have not yet been formally arrested.

"We are taking the investigation in the matter forward. We will arrest the seven persons in the FIR number 39 and bring them back to Punjab," the DIG told reporters in Amritsar.

"We will bring them here in that case and take forward the investigation," he further said.





