Amritpal Singh’s parents arrive in Dibrugarh after LS polls win

Guwahati, June 8: After winning the Lok Sabha elections, the parents of jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrived in Dibrugarh to meet him on Saturday.

According to reports, Amritpal’s parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, were received by his wife, Kirandeep Kaur, who has been staying in Dibrugarh since June 5, and went to the central jail to meet him, who has been lodged there since March 2023.

“We are happy that our son has won the elections. We have come to meet him so that he will also feel happy that people love him and elected him by such a huge margin,” Tarsem said.

Notably, Amritpal Singh has been elected as Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in the recently held general elections by 1,97,120 votes as an independent candidate, defeating Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira and AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar.